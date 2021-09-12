Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on IntegraFin (LON:IHP)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

LON:IHP opened at GBX 535 ($6.99) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 551.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 533.51. The firm has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.41. IntegraFin has a 52-week low of GBX 463.89 ($6.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 607 ($7.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

In other IntegraFin news, insider Michael Howard sold 3,538,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total transaction of £19,920,330.61 ($26,026,039.47).

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.