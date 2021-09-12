Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HP. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.48.

NYSE:HP opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,488,000 after buying an additional 2,935,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,901,000 after acquiring an additional 33,944 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,681,000 after acquiring an additional 624,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,067,000 after purchasing an additional 341,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

