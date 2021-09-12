RPC Group (OTCMKTS:RPCGF) vs. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Financial Review

RPC Group (OTCMKTS:RPCGF) and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RPC Group and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPC Group $4.97 billion 0.85 $336.18 million N/A N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $39.74 billion 1.55 $2.85 billion $0.76 20.20

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than RPC Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RPC Group and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPC Group N/A N/A N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 18.05% 27.74% 15.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for RPC Group and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 4 5 6 0 2.13

Risk & Volatility

RPC Group has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats RPC Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RPC Group

RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment designs plastic packaging for end markets, including the food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare markets; and designs and manufactures other plastic products, such as containers for surface coatings comprising paint pots and vaping accessories. It sells its products directly to the brands, as well as to retailers or fillers. The Non-Packaging segment designs and manufactures a range of plastic products that include temporary storage systems for waste and recycling; and technical components for the automotive and heavy vehicles industries. It also makes moulds, which are used to make plastic components and packaging products. This segment sells its products to intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rushden, the United Kingdom.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil. The Logisticsco and Services segment comprises freight forwarding, supply chain management, inland haulage, and other logistics services. The Terminals and Towage segment focuses in the gateway terminal activities, towage, and related marine activities. The Manufacturing and Others segment involves inthe production of reefer and dry containers, providing off-shore supply service, and trading and other businesses. The company was founded by Arnold Peter Møller and Peter Mærsk Møller on April 16, 1904 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

