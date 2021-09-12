Rune Trading Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $353.94 or 0.00781466 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $132,459.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00075004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00129061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00181835 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,316.54 or 1.00054966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.85 or 0.07294622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $420.99 or 0.00929520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

