Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 7,411 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GoPro by 2,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

GPRO opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.20.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. GoPro had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,506.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 669,554 shares of company stock worth $7,068,160. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

