Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,340 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.93% of Capital City Bank Group worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 118,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 29,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 65.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

CCBG opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

In related news, Director Allan G. Bense acquired 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $104,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,032.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

