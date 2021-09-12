Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.18 Million Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,319 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,662,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after buying an additional 669,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after buying an additional 2,884,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after buying an additional 589,520 shares in the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after buying an additional 1,441,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

AR opened at $15.93 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 4.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.