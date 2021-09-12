Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,652 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 22.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter valued at $203,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of DCI opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

