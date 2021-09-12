Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 44,384 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 44,384 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 811.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 926,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,338,000 after buying an additional 824,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,465,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,059,000 after purchasing an additional 461,184 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,983,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,213,000 after purchasing an additional 256,648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 218,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,368,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

