Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Bank OZK worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,615,000 after buying an additional 1,502,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,186,000 after buying an additional 588,346 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 284,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after buying an additional 216,953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after buying an additional 171,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after buying an additional 119,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

OZK stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.81.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 50.44%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

