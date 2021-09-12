salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,901 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $198,525.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 776,356 shares of company stock worth $194,058,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $257.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.80. The stock has a market cap of $251.80 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.