Scott & Selber Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,034 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 38.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 24.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,185,911 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $301,561,000 after buying an additional 1,031,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $467,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.23 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $224.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.57.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

