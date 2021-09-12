Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 44 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $567.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $534.12 and its 200-day moving average is $460.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The firm has a market cap of $154.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total transaction of $5,255,998.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

