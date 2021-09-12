Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 91 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.6% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,714,000 after buying an additional 33,314 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after buying an additional 136,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $571.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.28. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.80 and a fifty-two week high of $575.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.95.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

