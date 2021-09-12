SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) by 119.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,364 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of SEACOR Marine worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 467,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 43,198 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMHI stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.84 million, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 21.48% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: the United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico; Africa, primarily in West Africa; the Middle East and Asia; Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana; and Europe, primarily in the North Sea.

