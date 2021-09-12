Securian Asset Management Inc Has $12.33 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.08. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

