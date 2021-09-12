Securian Asset Management Inc Has $13.29 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $13,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,136,000 after purchasing an additional 507,298 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,249,000 after purchasing an additional 492,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,679,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,991,000 after purchasing an additional 470,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,312,000 after purchasing an additional 258,302 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $188.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.54. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.75.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

