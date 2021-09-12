Securian Asset Management Inc Has $6.27 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 129,405 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,319,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CSX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,642,000 after purchasing an additional 255,092 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CSX by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 325.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.95 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

