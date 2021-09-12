Securian Asset Management Inc Has $9.70 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,502,913,000 after acquiring an additional 73,832 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,392,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,071,196,000 after purchasing an additional 265,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 3M by 15.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $977,086,000 after purchasing an additional 682,530 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,164,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,381,000 after acquiring an additional 225,045 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $184.55 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

