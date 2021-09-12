Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,054 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,806 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

