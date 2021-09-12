Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 77 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,378,000 after purchasing an additional 93,496 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

S&P Global stock opened at $450.24 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $456.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

