Sei Investments Co. Acquires 22,536 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 31.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,536 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $76.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 23,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $1,614,431.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,346.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.