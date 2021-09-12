Sei Investments Co. Has $5.31 Million Stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,739 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth $21,734,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,356,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,023 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth $11,670,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 29.8% during the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,373,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 368.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 397,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, CEO Michael Jack King acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.