Sei Investments Co. Purchases 4,273 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $108.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.40. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

