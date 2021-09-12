Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 3.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 150,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HHC opened at $87.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.80. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $53.55 and a 12-month high of $113.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. Equities analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

