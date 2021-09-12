Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) & Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Head to Head Survey

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seritage Growth Properties and Gecina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Gecina 1 3 4 0 2.38

Gecina has a consensus target price of $158.34, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Gecina’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gecina is more favorable than Seritage Growth Properties.

Volatility and Risk

Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and Gecina’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties $116.50 million 5.40 -$105.03 million N/A N/A Gecina $751.54 million 14.82 $176.86 million N/A N/A

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than Seritage Growth Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and Gecina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties -136.91% -19.03% -6.28% Gecina N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gecina beats Seritage Growth Properties on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations. The company was founded on June 3, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Gecina

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors. The Other Sectors segment includes financial leasing, real estate trading and the operation of hotel companies. The company was founded on January 14, 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

