SFL Co. Ltd. (SFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

SFL has decreased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years. SFL has a payout ratio of 65.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SFL to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.9%.

Shares of SFL opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. SFL has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.69 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that SFL will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SFL stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 901,063 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of SFL worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SFL shares. DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

