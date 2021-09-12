Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

ACSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities cut shares of accesso Technology Group to an add rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt cut shares of accesso Technology Group to an add rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of accesso Technology Group to an add rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

ACSO stock opened at GBX 980 ($12.80) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. accesso Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 677.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 644.96. The stock has a market cap of £404.27 million and a P/E ratio of -15.91.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.