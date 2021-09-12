Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Healthineers’ FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SMMNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.