Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will post sales of $17.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. Sientra posted sales of $19.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $78.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.50 million to $82.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $96.50 million, with estimates ranging from $92.50 million to $99.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 119.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIEN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price objective on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sientra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of SIEN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.27. 715,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,839. Sientra has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $363.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.15.

In other Sientra news, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,747.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $59,002. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Sientra by 45,920.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Sientra in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

