SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) Insider Purchases £150.08 in Stock

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) insider Max Vermoken purchased 134 shares of SigmaRoc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($196.08).
Max Vermoken also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Max Vermoken purchased 150 shares of SigmaRoc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £150 ($195.98).
- On Monday, July 12th, Max Vermoken bought 159 shares of SigmaRoc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £149.46 ($195.27).
Shares of LON SRC opened at GBX 113 ($1.48) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.85. The company has a market cap of £720.85 million and a P/E ratio of 36.45. SigmaRoc plc has a 12 month low of GBX 43.03 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 114.65 ($1.50).
About SigmaRoc
SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.
