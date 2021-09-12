Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.65 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SBNY. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.88.

SBNY stock opened at $262.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $269.83.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

