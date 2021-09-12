Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Signify Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.67.

NYSE SGFY opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. Signify Health has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 815.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

