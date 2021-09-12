Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $127.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $137.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. Truist lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

