Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.6%.

TSLX stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 95.35% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.79% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $45,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

