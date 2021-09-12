SKALE Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $446.54 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $446.54 million and $47.04 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00062025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00167064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00044599 BTC.

SKL is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

