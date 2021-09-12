Skycoin Price Reaches $1.27 on Major Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last week, Skycoin has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $26.63 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00069649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00129308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00180865 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,387.37 or 0.99938201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.04 or 0.07176055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.17 or 0.00914162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

