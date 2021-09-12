Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.50.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $72.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.18.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,474,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $14,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,100 shares of company stock worth $30,622,763. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 19,244 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.