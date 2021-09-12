Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli Sells 60,000 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares in the company, valued at $58,217,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Scarpelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Scarpelli sold 1,221 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $305,262.21.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Scarpelli sold 135 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $318.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.06. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion and a PE ratio of -104.44.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Snowflake by 98.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SNOW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.36.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

