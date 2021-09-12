Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40. Approximately 3,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 24,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Source Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.10 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.96 million and a PE ratio of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 855.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.75.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

