Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) Trading 41.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Spaceswap MILK2 (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be bought for $0.0943 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. Spaceswap MILK2 has a total market cap of $695,592.71 and $34,734.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded down 41.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00074165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00129181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.03 or 0.00181541 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,300.10 or 0.07303524 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,183.04 or 0.99995558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $421.57 or 0.00932976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Profile

Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Buying and Selling Spaceswap MILK2

