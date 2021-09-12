SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DWX opened at $39.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

