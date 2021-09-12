SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.97% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $204,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $490.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $492.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $321.77 and a 12-month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

