Spectrum (SPT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,927.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $38,299.20 and approximately $6,927.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00392953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000635 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

