Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Director Acquires $121,686.00 in Stock

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $49.45 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $41,774,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,095,000 after purchasing an additional 976,318 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 117.4% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,737,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,119,000 after purchasing an additional 938,340 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,022,000 after acquiring an additional 807,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after acquiring an additional 788,722 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.