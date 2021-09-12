SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) PT Raised to $105.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.60.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.83. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $38.27 and a twelve month high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $70,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $3,342,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,114,864 shares of company stock valued at $79,596,274. 30.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.