Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.360 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.66. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.97.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, bought 157,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal bought 1,073,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

