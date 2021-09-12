Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,727,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,339,000 after purchasing an additional 238,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after purchasing an additional 920,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $92,959,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,629,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,980. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

