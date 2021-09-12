Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lowered its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,169 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.15. 2,629,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,980. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

