St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Macquarie

St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of St Barbara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS:STBMY opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. St Barbara has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

